Lexington councilman vacates seat due to eligibility requirements

A Lexington town councilman is stepping down.

Officials in Lexington said Mayor Steve MacDougall has accepted Ted Stambolitis’ resignation, which will be effective on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Jennifer Dowden, Stambolitis “no longer meets the eligibility requirements of a qualified elector set forth in the Town of Lexington Ordinance 34.37.”

The town ordinances state that a qualified elector "must be a resident of the municipality" and "must be registered by the County Registration and Elections Commission and possess a valid voter registration certificate issued by the Commission at least 30 days prior to the election."

A special election will happen to fill the seat. At this point, a date for that election has not been announced.

