Lexington councilman vacates seat due to eligibility requirements

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico.More >>
School Resource Officers are speaking up on what they feel needs to happen to keep children safe while in school.More >>
An electronics thief in Columbia was arrested Tuesday after robbing Target, Staples, and GameStop stores all in the Harbison area over a span of two days.More >>
When Manuela Schafer helped rescue a two-to-three-year-old pit bull on Sunday, she knew he needed help immediately.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A Lexington town councilman is stepping down. Officials in Lexington said Mayor Steve MacDougall has accepted Ted Stambolitis’ resignation, which will be effective on Wednesday.More >>
We swear it FEELS like we work hard, but a recent study finds that South Carolinians just don't work all that hard compared to 115 other cities in the study.More >>
SLED has arrested a Cayce woman for unauthorized use of funds.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Lake Murray residents are taking their concerns to the Richland County Council on Tuesday night as a rezoning proposal looks to add nearly 200 homes on Johnson Marina Road.More >>
A 16-year-old Midlands teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting two teens over the weekend, killing a 14-year-old.More >>
