Lexington councilman vacates seat due to eligibility requirement - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington councilman vacates seat due to eligibility requirements

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Ted Stambolitis (Source: WIS) Ted Stambolitis (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A Lexington town councilman is stepping down.

Officials in Lexington said Mayor Steve MacDougall has accepted Ted Stambolitis’ resignation, which will be effective on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Jennifer Dowden, Stambolitis “no longer meets the eligibility requirements of a qualified elector set forth in the Town of Lexington Ordinance 34.37.” 

The town ordinances state that a qualified elector "must be a resident of the municipality" and "must be registered by the County Registration and Elections Commission and possess a valid voter registration certificate issued by the Commission at least 30 days prior to the election."

A special election will happen to fill the seat. At this point, a date for that election has not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    NAACP files race discrimination suit against Myrtle Beach, MBPD over Bikefest

    NAACP files race discrimination suit against Myrtle Beach, MBPD over Bikefest

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-27 23:54:59 GMT
    NAACP representatives announce the filing of a lawsuit against Myrtle Beach and the MBPD. (Source: WMBF News)NAACP representatives announce the filing of a lawsuit against Myrtle Beach and the MBPD. (Source: WMBF News)

    The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."

    More >>

    The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."

    More >>

  • Doctors get rich from controversial drug maker as patients become addicts

    Doctors get rich from controversial drug maker as patients become addicts

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-02-21 18:51:24 GMT

    While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.

    More >>

    While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly