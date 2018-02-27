Midlands woman arrested for allegedly taking money from school's - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands woman arrested for allegedly taking money from school's PTO fund

SLED says 40-year-old Joy Ellen Knotts is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) SLED says 40-year-old Joy Ellen Knotts is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

SLED has arrested a Cayce woman for unauthorized use of funds.

SLED says Joy Ellen Knotts, 40, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

They say it involved money from a parent-teacher organization account while employed at Claude A. Taylor Elementary School. It's alleged that Knotts stole more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 from 2010 to 2016. 

She allegedly wrote unauthorized checks to "reimburse herself and others for goods and services that were not delivered or performed," according to the arrest warrant. 

Lexington School District 2 asked SLED to investigate. Knotts was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office. 

