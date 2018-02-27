Who shot this Midlands dog and left him for dead? A rescuer needs your help

Oslow was found shot multiple times and left for dead on the side of an Orangeburg County road until a rescuer arrived. (Source: WIS)

When Manuela Schafer helped rescue a two-to-three-year-old pit bull on Sunday, she knew he needed help immediately.

“When you see an animal that has been tortured, or neglected, or abandoned, or abused, they look defeated. You can see they need help,” she said.

The bleeding and weak dog was found on the side of Belleville Road in Orangeburg County Sunday morning. An eyewitness told deputies someone in a truck – maybe a Nissan – shot the dog before speeding off.

“He followed the vehicle, so whoever did this, he knew the dog and the dog knew him,” Schafer said.

The dog, since named Oslow, was shot once near his heart and twice in his shoulder. He didn’t have a microchip, but Schafer hopes deputies will somehow find the shooter.

“Somebody knows this dog. Somebody knows Oslow’s real name. Somebody knows something, and that needs to be brought out and forward,” said the animal rescuer, who lives in Red Bank.

Meanwhile, Oslow is resting following his surgery. As his wounds heal, the emotion of his face changes. Pain, confusion, and despair seem to have been replaced by hope.

“He’s very loving, and he wags his tail, and he’s extremely gentle,” Schafer said.

Schafer said if there’s anything you can do to help – it’s by sharing pictures of the dog on social media in hopes that someone will recognize him and know who shot him. If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

