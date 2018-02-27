An isolated mouse incident at one Midlands school is being handled, according to the school district

A mouse (not this one) scurrying across the cafeteria at A.C. Moore Elementary late last week has prompted the school district to take immediate action, according to the Richland One school district spokesperson. (Source: Giphy)



Karen York says one mouse was seen in the school's cafeteria at the end of last week and exterminators were brought in.

Nothing was found in the food and the school's student nutrition services did serve bag lunches while the cafe is closed until construction work is completed at the school. The construction is underway to close these openings where work is being done.

Exterminators are in the process of identifying areas and openings where rodents might enter.

The maintenance director said even though just one was spotted, pest control is inspecting the entire site to see if there are any other areas with mice.

