Lexington officials on scene of gas leak

Lexington Police are on scene for a potential gas leak on North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 27. Citizens are told to stay away from the area. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington Police are on the scene of a "possible" gas leak in the 900 block of North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard, according to a tweet from the police department's official Twitter account.

ALERT - Possible gas leak at the 900 block of North Lake Drive near Sunset Blvd. @CountyLex Fire Service assisting at the scene. Please stay away from the area until the incident has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/YVyXd32un7 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 27, 2018

Lexington County Fire Service is on scene assisting and LPD warns citizens to stay away from the area until the scene has been cleared.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.