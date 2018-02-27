Lexington officials on scene of gas leak - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington officials on scene of gas leak

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lexington Police are on scene for a potential gas leak on North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 27. Citizens are told to stay away from the area. (Source: Lexington Police Department) Lexington Police are on scene for a potential gas leak on North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard on Feb. 27. Citizens are told to stay away from the area. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Police are on the scene of a "possible" gas leak in the 900 block of North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard, according to a tweet from the police department's official Twitter account.

Lexington County Fire Service is on scene assisting and LPD warns citizens to stay away from the area until the scene has been cleared.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    NAACP files race discrimination suit against Myrtle Beach, MBPD over Bikefest

    NAACP files race discrimination suit against Myrtle Beach, MBPD over Bikefest

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-27 23:54:59 GMT
    NAACP representatives announce the filing of a lawsuit against Myrtle Beach and the MBPD. (Source: WMBF News)NAACP representatives announce the filing of a lawsuit against Myrtle Beach and the MBPD. (Source: WMBF News)

    The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."

    More >>

    The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."

    More >>

  • Doctors get rich from controversial drug maker as patients become addicts

    Doctors get rich from controversial drug maker as patients become addicts

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-02-21 18:51:24 GMT

    While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.

    More >>

    While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly