16-year-old charged with murder of Midlands teen during sale of gaming console

16-year-old charged with murder of Midlands teen during sale of gaming console

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 16-year-old Midlands teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting two teens over the weekend, killing a 14-year-old over a video game console. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says Desmond Marquise Cromer, 16, is charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the Feb. 25 shooting on St. Andrews Road. 

Cromer will be charged as an adult in the shooting that killed 14-year-old Tiquan Taylor and injured a 15-year-old male. 

"Cromer had made arrangements to purchase a gaming device [when a] short struggle ensued when he attempted to rob the teens," the sheriff's department said. 

Sheriff Leon Lott called this a "senseless crime that affected the lives of too many" and says he's "frustrated with the shooting over a gaming device." 

Cromer has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

