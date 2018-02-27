16-year-old charged with murder of Midlands teen during sale of gaming console

A 16-year-old Midlands teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting two teens over the weekend, killing a 14-year-old over a video game console.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says Desmond Marquise Cromer, 16, is charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the Feb. 25 shooting on St. Andrews Road.

Cromer will be charged as an adult in the shooting that killed 14-year-old Tiquan Taylor and injured a 15-year-old male.

"Cromer had made arrangements to purchase a gaming device [when a] short struggle ensued when he attempted to rob the teens," the sheriff's department said.

Sheriff Leon Lott called this a "senseless crime that affected the lives of too many" and says he's "frustrated with the shooting over a gaming device."

Cromer has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

