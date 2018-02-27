Judge will hear solicitor's appeal on Rick Quinn's misconduct in office sentence

Former state lawmaker Rick Quinn, Jr. will appear again in a Beaufort County courtroom Wednesday to face an appeal against his sentence on a charge of misconduct in office.

Quinn, Jr. entered his guilty plea back in December 2017 in connection with an ongoing corruption probe in the State House by Solicitor David Pascoe that has already ensnared several other well-known Midlands politicians.

But Quinn, Jr.'s sentence of two years probation, community service, and a fine given by the Beaufort County judge was not enough for Pascoe, who said he'd be appealing the ruling.

It appears Pascoe has done just that in this case.

Quinn, Jr.'s attorney, Greg Harris, said he has filed a response to that appeal and the judge has now asked them to appear. Harris said he expects the judge to make a decision on the motion during the hearing.

Quinn, Jr. maintained his innocence following the first hearing and in his only sit-down interview.

“I think the greatest motivation for me is probably my kids. I was very proud of my service, and it got torn down by a liar,” Quinn said.

