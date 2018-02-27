David Pascoe's appeal hearing against ex-lawmaker explodes into legal sparring match with judge

A hearing to discuss an appeal against a former lawmaker's sentence on a misconduct in office charge exploded into courtroom drama Wednesday as the solicitor in this case openly sparred with the judge.

Solicitor David Pascoe, who has been leading an ongoing corruption probe within the State House, stood before Beaufort County Judge Carmen Mullen to deliver a motion to reconsider her sentence against Rick Quinn, Jr.

Quinn, Jr. received a sentence of two years probation, community service, and a fine on the one misconduct in office charge.

Pascoe, upset at what he believed to be a light sentence, appealed the sentence Wednesday with a presentation.

Mullen appeared to not be impressed.

"What you gave to me was a PowerPoint presentation," Mullen said. "Those are a lawyer's allegations. You should have just tried the case."

"We don't have to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt once he pleads guilty," Pascoe rebutted.

Mullen returned fire, asking Pascoe why she should believe everything he says as factual. As the prosecutor and the judge sparred, Quinn, Jr. and his attorney sat quietly.

"I went through and read my guilty plea, I asked him no less than six times if he was guilty of statutory misconduct in office,” Mullen said and added that she was satisfied with Quinn, Jr.'s answers.

Pascoe was undetered.

"This is a conscientious effort to mislead and manipulate this court," Pascoe said.

“You didn’t TRY that case,” the judge says again, with a lot of emphasis, referring to other allegations against Quinn that Pascoe mentioned before sentencing. @wis10 #scpol — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2018

“This was going to be a golden opportunity...to send the most corrupt politician to prison,” Pascoe tells the judge. @wis10 #scpol pic.twitter.com/AYumx9xBp2 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2018

“It’s never his fault,” Quinn’s attorney says sarcastically of Solicitor Pascoe, who sat down to allow the defense a chance to speak. @wis10 #scpol — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2018

As the sparring continued, Pascoe then asked Mullen to recuse herself from the case, claiming she has not been "fair and impartial." Mullen refused.

"You are now a witness in this case," Pascoe said to Mullen.

"So are you, Mr. Pascoe," Mullen replied.

“You’re making something about nothing!” the judge shouts at Pascoe after he alleges ex-parte communications. Defense springs from the bench as Pascoe continues. As tempers flare, judge orders a ten minute break. @wis10 #scpol — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2018

Quinn, Jr. maintained his innocence following the first hearing and in his only sit-down interview.

“I think the greatest motivation for me is probably my kids. I was very proud of my service, and it got torn down by a liar,” Quinn said.

