David Pascoe's appeal hearing against ex-lawmaker explodes into legal sparring match with judge

A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>
Sentencing is set next week for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the Statehouse.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker has proposed delaying filing for this year's elections because the state has not passed a law to allow candidates for lieutenant governor and governor will run on the same ticket.More >>
