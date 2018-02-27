LCSD: Cayce man shot at people who told him to stop shooting his - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD: Cayce man shot at people who told him to stop shooting his gun

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Justin Losoya, 25, is charged with three counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon at a group of people that asked him to stop firing his gun. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Justin Losoya, 25, is charged with three counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon at a group of people that asked him to stop firing his gun. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

A man is facing three counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon multiple times into a crowd on Lookout Point Road in Cayce, SC, on Feb. 24.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Justin Brylan Losoya, 25, fired a weapon into a group of people, with one bullet even going into the bedroom wall of a nearby house, but the owner wasn't home. 

"Witnesses told our investigators they heard gunshots coming from the back of a house," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "When the witnesses asked the person responsible to stop firing a weapon, they said Losoya shined a flashlight on the group and fired a round that narrowly missed them."

Losoya is also facing charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

