LCSD: Cayce man shot at people who told him to stop shooting his gun

Justin Losoya, 25, is charged with three counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon at a group of people that asked him to stop firing his gun. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A man is facing three counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon multiple times into a crowd on Lookout Point Road in Cayce, SC, on Feb. 24.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Justin Brylan Losoya, 25, fired a weapon into a group of people, with one bullet even going into the bedroom wall of a nearby house, but the owner wasn't home.

"Witnesses told our investigators they heard gunshots coming from the back of a house," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "When the witnesses asked the person responsible to stop firing a weapon, they said Losoya shined a flashlight on the group and fired a round that narrowly missed them."

Losoya is also facing charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

