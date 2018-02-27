LCSD: Cayce man shot at people who told him to stop shooting his gun

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
A man is facing three counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon multiple times into a crowd on Lookout Point Road in Cayce, SC, on Feb. 24.More >>
Politicians line up to court Delta as Georgia officials slam the airline.More >>
New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.More >>
Social media confusion has led to parents at Richland Northeast High School to fear the rumors of a threat against the school even though Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators say there is nothing to fear.More >>
A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards. South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire on the 5800 block of Two Notch road.More >>
High pressure is positioned just to our north to give us mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today.More >>
Besides his postgame press conference on Saturday after losing in overtime on the road against Mississippi State, on Monday morning South Carolina head coach Frank Martin held his first formal press conference since Friday’s Yahoo Sports report on further developments of the college basketball FBI investigation.More >>
The single-family home community said the problem has gone on for months, but the carrier refuses to deliver.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
