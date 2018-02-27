Rezoning proposal has Lake Murray residents pushing back

Lake Murray residents are taking their concerns to the Richland County Council on Tuesday night as a rezoning proposal looks to add nearly 200 homes on Johnson Marina Road. (Source: WIS)

Developer D.R. Horton is asking the county council to rezone the 82 acres of land from rural to residential which would allow it to build new homes that would back up against Lake Murray Elementary School.

Residents in the area claim the addition would put additional stress on already outdated infrastructure.

“The lake Murray Elementary School backs right up to the property D.R. Horton is looking to develop,” Louis Urshel, president of the Lakeport Homeowners Association said. “But elementary school students in that new development would not be able to go to that school because there’s a freeze in place.”

In addition to overcrowding, Urshel said the sewer system would be overwhelmed with more households. He claims it’s already causing problems for some homeowners in the area.

“It’s backed up into people’s basements and overflowed into the lake,” he said. “We’re not against development but the infrastructure needs to be updated and in place before the addition of all these new homes.”

Urshel said the construction of 200 more homes would be a 14 percent increase in the number of homes in the area.

“That’s too quick of a boom,” he said. “It needs to be more gradual and that is a huge rise.”

Tuesday’s meeting follows the proposal passing the planning commission at the beginning of the month. The change was passed 4-2 with one person abstaining.

Urshel hopes the public hearing at Tuesday night’s meeting will allow him along with dozens of other residents to voice their concerns to the council. Run-off and traffic congestion are also topics of concern for many residents.

WIS reached out to D.R. Horton for comment on the development plans but our phone calls were not returned.

