Report: Ex-Airport High admin rented a hotel room for her and a 19-year-old student

New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.

According to the CPD incident report, the case entered their jurisdiction after the Cayce Department of Public Safety received information that Diimmler rented a hotel room for herself and the 19-year-old student in April 2017.

That hotel was purchased at the Hilton Garden Inn on Harbison Boulevard, according to CPD.

Lexington Two moved quickly to terminate Diimmler's employment after an investigation found she left a voicemail on the student's mother's phone claiming she was in love with the student.

Diimmler was charged with sexual battery of a student by Cayce DPS and the Columbia Police Department.

She was released on a $30,000 bond on Monday.

