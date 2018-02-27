A threat to a 'Northeast High School' is not against a Midlands school, deputies say

Social media confusion has led to parents at Richland Northeast High School to fear the rumors of a threat against the school even though Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators say there is nothing to fear.

According to the sheriff's department, RNE parents have heard of a threat to a Northeast High School.

However, RCSD spokesperson Capt. Maria Yturria says that threat is against a school in Maryland.

