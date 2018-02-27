A threat to a 'Northeast High School' is not against a Midlands school, deputies say

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.More >>
New details from the Columbia Police Department give us more information in the Dawn Diimmler case after the former Airport High School assistant principal was granted bond Monday morning.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
Social media confusion has led to parents at Richland Northeast High School to fear the rumors of a threat against the school even though Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators say there is nothing to fear.More >>
Social media confusion has led to parents at Richland Northeast High School to fear the rumors of a threat against the school even though Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators say there is nothing to fear.More >>
A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards. South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.More >>
A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards. South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire on the 5800 block of Two Notch road.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire on the 5800 block of Two Notch road.More >>
High pressure is positioned just to our north to give us mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today.More >>
High pressure is positioned just to our north to give us mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today.More >>
Besides his postgame press conference on Saturday after losing in overtime on the road against Mississippi State, on Monday morning South Carolina head coach Frank Martin held his first formal press conference since Friday’s Yahoo Sports report on further developments of the college basketball FBI investigation.More >>
Besides his postgame press conference on Saturday after losing in overtime on the road against Mississippi State, on Monday morning South Carolina head coach Frank Martin held his first formal press conference since Friday’s Yahoo Sports report on further developments of the college basketball FBI investigation.More >>
The single-family home community said the problem has gone on for months, but the carrier refuses to deliver.More >>
The single-family home community said the problem has gone on for months, but the carrier refuses to deliver.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>