IHOP is giving away free pancakes for a good cause. Here’s how y - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

IHOP is giving away free pancakes for a good cause. Here’s how you can get them.

Yes, we had you at free pancakes, didn’t we?

Well, the International House of Pancakes is letting breakfast lovers get a stack of three free pancakes provided you help raise money for Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Read more from our friends at Palmetto Weekend!

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump urges lawmakers to buck NRA every once in a while

    Trump urges lawmakers to buck NRA every once in a while

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-02-27 05:47:16 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:51 PM EST2018-02-27 17:51:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.

    Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.

    More >>

    Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.

    More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:40 PM EST2018-02-27 17:40:15 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Companies cut ties with the NRA; FedEx stands pat

    Companies cut ties with the NRA; FedEx stands pat

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:43 PM EST2018-02-26 18:43:16 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-27 17:11:21 GMT

    Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

    More >>

    Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly