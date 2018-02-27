A'ja Wilson is now the three-time SEC Player of the Year - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A'ja Wilson is now the three-time SEC Player of the Year

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards.

South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning. 

Wilson was also named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan. 

Coach Dawn Staley congratulated her star player on Twitter.

