A'ja Wilson is now the three-time SEC Player of the Year

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards.

South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.

THREEEEEE-PEAT. @_ajawilson22 is named #SECWBB Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/r7TbUTpvVD — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 27, 2018

Wilson was also named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan.

Two of the best defenders in the game. @_ajawilson22 x @Teaira_15 named #SECWBB Co-Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/nVKt6pbaNA — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 27, 2018

Coach Dawn Staley congratulated her star player on Twitter.

Congrats to @GamecockWBB own @_ajawilson22 for achieving greatness in @SEC...for the 3rd straight year Player of the Year! And for the 2nd time Defensive Player of the Year! You have made us, your family, your community, your university and state incredibly proud. #saluteand?? — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 27, 2018

