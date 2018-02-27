CFD working residential fire on Two Notch Rd. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire on the 5800 block of Two Notch Road. 

CFD says the building appears to be an abandoned one story home with a basement. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

All lanes of traffic are currently blocked. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

