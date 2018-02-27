LIVE: Huge tree blocks Fairfield Rd.
A tree is currently blocking Fairfield Road in West Columbia and could cause delays in your morning commute.
Crews are not on the scene yet and nobody is directing traffic.
There are no details on when this tree is expected to be cleared.
WIS will continue to update this story.
