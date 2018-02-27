FIRST ALERT: Dry today, rain returns by Wednesday

High pressure is positioned just to our north to give us mostly sunny skies and dry conditions today. However, it won’t last long, as another storm system gets revved up out west and moves east to South Carolina.



A series of fronts will come and go over the next 48 hours. The first one is a warm front that will spark off scattered showers for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the state on Thursday.

Temperatures will be above normal the next few days (just not as warm as it has been.) After a chilly start this morning, we’ll see middle 60s and with warm, humid, breezy conditions on Thursday, we will reach the middle 70s.



High pressure moves back into the forecast late Thursday, making way for a seasonable weekend.



Forecast:



Today: Mostly sunny, nice! Highs middle 60s



Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows lower 40s



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High middle 60s. Rain chance 50%



Thursday: Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warm and humid. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 50%

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.