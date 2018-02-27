patchy-frost-possible-for-parts-of-the-midlands-as-temps-dip-into-the-30s

It's felt more like spring than winter over the past couple of weeks here in the Midlands, but get ready for a big change.

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cooler start to March, with morning temperatures in the 30s and the threat for patchy frost.

What's bringing in some of the cooler weather, you ask? A couple of frontal systems will be rolling through the area this week, which will push in cooler weather from the north.

The first front, which brought rain to the Midlands Monday, will usher in temperatures in the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

The next frontal system will bring rain Wednesday and possible storms to the area Thursday. We'll warm into the mid 70s Thursday, but behind as a cold front moves through, temperatures will fall again.

In fact, your First Alert Weather Team is tracking morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s in Columbia Saturday and Sunday mornings. However, communities outside of the city could see temperatures close to the mid 30s. These chilly morning temperatures could even last into early next week.

With temperatures in the 30s, and the likelihood of clear skies at night, there is the threat for some patchy frost to develop in a few areas this weekend into early next week. Frost could potentially damage sensitive plants. So, don't be in a hurry to do some of your spring gardening and planting just yet.

The average last freeze for Columbia typically occurs around mid-to-late March.

Stay with WIS for further weather updates.