Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office investigating viral Lakewood High School fight video

A fight video making the rounds on social media involving eight students has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Monday they are looking into a fight video from Feb. 20 that was captured on social media. The video showed the second fight at Lakewood High School's parking lot between eight students. The video was originally posted to YouTube and discovered by Linda Frierson whose son was involved in the fight.

Frierson posted the video when she found out about the fight two days later. She says her son now faces the same disciplinary action as the aggressors.

As of Monday night, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the fight that involved eight Lakewood High students and criminal charges could come as early as Tuesday.

In response to our inquiry on the fight video, the Sumter School District released this statement:

On February 20, eight students were involved in altercations at Lakewood High School after the student parking lot had cleared of general traffic. School officials were not made aware of the altercations until the evening of Feb. 22 when a student reported a link that was posted on social media of the second altercation. The investigation ensued on Feb. 23, and the students involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Sumter School District Code of Conduct.

As for her son's well-being, Frierson said he was bruised but had no serious injuries. She says she does not think the fight was racially-motivated but is concerned about the school administration's response toward her son. She claims her son was bullied and defending himself.

