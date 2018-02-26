Shelter says a dog was shot, dumped and left for dead near Orangeburg

The Orangeburg County Animal Control says they are helping care for a dog who was shot multiple times and left for dead over the weekend - and they need the public's help in finding those responsible. (Source: Orangeburg County Animal Control/Facebook)

Officials say witnesses saw a dog being shot multiple times and dropped off on Belleville Road near Orangeburg early Sunday morning.

The dog, who rescuers named Oslow, was picked up by a good Samaritan, the animal control's post said.

The witnesses said an unknown man left the scene, possibly driving a grey Nissan Titan.

An Animal Control Officer transported Oslow to Columbia where he is currently being treated by veterinarians at VCA Animal Specialty Center of South Carolina.

If anyone has any information on about this incident, please contact the Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Department at (803)-534-3550 or Orangeburg County Animal Control at (803)-534-0045.

Animal control is also accepting donations for Oslow's care. Information about those fundraising efforts can be found here.

WARNING: The photos in the below post may be graphic to some viewers.

