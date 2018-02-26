Thousands flock to Billy Graham Library to pay final respects

Thousands of people from around the world flocked to the Billy Graham Library on Monday to pay their final respects to the famed evangelist.



The visit is a first for some and for others it’s a yearly tradition. One thing all visitors can agree on is Monday’s visit is special.



Graham’s body will lie in repose in his childhood home in Charlotte through Tuesday, ahead of his funeral on Friday.



Monday, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush visited with Graham’s family and paid their respects.



President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance of Graham’s funeral Friday, along with other presidents and Christian leaders from around the world.

