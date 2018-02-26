Wilson named semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

South Carolina senior A’ja Wilson has recently been named a semifinalist for the 2018 Naismith Trophy.

The Hopkins native is one of 10 women’s college basketball players to make the prestigious list. Wilson ended the regular season leading the team in scoring (22.9 points per game), rebounds (12 rebounds per game), and blocks (86).

Wilson missed the Gamecocks’ season finale against Tennessee on Sunday due to vertigo. She’s started in 25 of 26 games for Carolina and missed only three games this year.

The Gamecocks will begin SEC Tournament play as the No. 2 seed. Dawn Staley’s squad will begin play Friday in the quarterfinal round against either Auburn or Tennessee.

