Attempted murder charges for Midlands man who rammed car into parents' home

Joshua Aaron Driggers. 21, was arrested for attempted murder after crashing his car into the front of his parents' house. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A man is facing attempted murder charges after pointing a weapon at his mother and crashing a car into his parents' house on Red Bank Road Feb.15, deputies say.

Joshua Aaron Driggers, of Gaston, will also face charges of pointing and presenting, first-degree assault and battery, and malicious injury to private property.

"It's very fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this incident," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Driggers initially left the home, but then turned around and drove toward the victims at a high rate of speed before hitting the front door area of the house."

Driggers, 21, fled the scene before investigators could arrive and they later found a 2002 Saturn SC1 that was abandoned and determined to be the vehicle used by Driggers.

Driggers was arrested on Doe Trail Drive on Monday morning and was jointly arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Driggers is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

