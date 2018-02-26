Gamecocks’ Hill named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Following a strong performance against Charleston Southern this past weekend, Adam Hill has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

The junior right-hander kept the Buccaneers off the scoreboard in the series opener with 14 strikeouts while not allowing a hit, walk, or a run in seven innings of work in Carolina’s 7-0 win. The strikeout mark set by Hill is a new Founders Park record. The previous mark was set by Sam Dyson back in 2009 against Georgia.

Hill has been honored by the SEC twice during his career at Carolina. Previously, he was named SEC Freshman of the Week in 2016.

South Carolina returns to action on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Founders Park against Furman.

