Newberry captures Class 3-A girls basketball title

The biggest weekend in high school basketball is only days away.

Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.

Here's a look at this weekend's games:

FRIDAY

Keenan 51, Mullins 28

On Friday, the Keenan Lady Raiders defeated Mullins 51-28 to capture the Class AA girls championship.

The Lady Raiders held the Lady . to just 26 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, JaDiamond Hickman led the way with 18 points while Logan Taylor McDaniel finished the contest with 12.

Mullins was held to nine points or less in three of the four quarters.

Gray Collegiate 58, Carvers Bay 45

Three War Eagles finished in double figures as Gray Collegiate defeated Carvers Bay 58-45 to clinch its first boys' basketball state title.

Tommy Bruner led GCA with 20 points while Juwan Gary finished the night with 13. Ty Rivers added 10 points for the War Eagles.

GCA was able to pull away late holding Carvers Bay to just three points in the final quarter. They finish the season with a 25-4 record.

Spring Valley 49, Wade Hampton 37

The Lady Vikings were able to shake off a sluggish start to come away with their first state championship since the 2014-15 season.

Taylor Lewis had 18 points in the win for Spring Valley and Ashley Williamson ended the night with 10 points.

Spring Valley's biggest lead of the night was 16 points. They finish the season with a 28-2 overall re cord.

Dorman 44, Irmo 33

Despite finishing the first half with the lead, Irmo wasn't able to keep Dorman from claiming their second straight state championship.

The Cavaliers outscored the Yellow Jackets 20-8 in the third on their way to victory.

Winston Hill led Irmo with 13 points in the loss while Trevez Caldwell and Dylan Williams each finished with six points. Irmo ends the season with a 21-8 overall record.

SATURDAY

East Clarendon 55, Timmonsville 31

East Clarendon had three players in double figures on Saturday as they cruised to a 55-31 win over Timmonsville.

Talaysia Cooper, a South Carolina target, was the top scorer for the Lady Wolverines with 18 points. Gracen Watts tallied 13 points in the victory while Caitlin Timmons ended the day with 10 points.

The Lady Wolverines finish the season with a 19-5 overall record.

Hemingway 71, Ridge Spring-Monetta 59

For the second straight year, Hemingway claims the Class A boys' basketball championship with a 71-59 win.

JuJu Williams posted a double-double for the Tigers with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Darius Taylor scored 16 and Jaquan Julius ended the night with 12 points.

Jerry Tyler was the top scorer for RS-M with 20 points.

The Trojans finish the year with a 21-6 overall record.

Newberry 57, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50

With a little motivation, the Lady Bulldogs held off Ridgeland-Hardeeville with a 57-50 win over the Lady Jaguars.

Diamond Davis had 18 points for Newberry and Kelsey Felks recorded a double-double with 13 points and 23 rebounds. Zacharia Epps chipped in 12 points in the title win.

The Lady Bulldogs dedicated the win to Subrina Davis, who was recently injured in a car accident. According to head coach Melissa Miller-Mendenhall, Davis was released from the hospital Saturday morning and joined the team at Colonial Life Arena for the game.

Newberry ends the year with a 26-4 record.

Southside 74, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 58

Four Tigers finished the contest in double figures to lead the Tigers to a 74-58 win over the Jaguars.

R.J. Campbell paced Southside with 20 points. Jamal Burke provided 15 points and 21 rebounds while Jayden Shell added 12 points. Jalon Calhoun contributed 11 in the victory.

Southside ends the year with a 23-2 record.

The Weekend of Champions concludes with the 7 p.m. game, which will be for the Class 4-A boys’ championship. Malcolm Wilson and the Ridge View Blazers look to capture their first state title when they go up against Wilson.

