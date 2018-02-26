Midlands teams take aim at state basketball titles this weekend

The biggest weekend in high school basketball is only days away.

Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.

On Friday, the Keenan Lady Raiders will take center stage at 3:30 p.m. when they take on Mullins, the defending Class 2-A girls’ champion, to start the Weekend of Champions. Following that game, Dion Bethea and his Gray Collegiate War Eagles will try to capture the school’s first state title at 5 p.m. when they face Carvers Bay for the boys’ Class 2-A championship.

Action on Friday continues at 7 p.m. when Spring Valley battles Wade Hampton in the Class 5-A girls’ title game. Shortly after that contest, Tim Whipple and the Irmo Yellow Jackets challenge defending Class 5-A champion Dorman for the Class 5-A boys’ title.

Saturday will also feature a full day of games at Colonial Life Arena. At noon, Ridge Spring-Monetta looks to ride the momentum of their Upper State championship win into this weekend when they face defending Class A champion Hemingway.

In Class 3-A, Newberry returns to Colonial Life Arena in hopes of capturing their first state title when they play against Ridgeland-Hardeeville at 2 p.m.

The Weekend of Champions concludes with the 7 p.m. game, which will be for the Class 4-A boys’ championship. Malcolm Wilson and the Ridge View Blazers look to capture their first state title when they go up against Wilson.

You can see the full schedule of championship games below:

