Five Midlands teams take home state championships

The biggest weekend in high school basketball is only days away.
Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.
Here's a look at this weekend's games:
FRIDAY
Keenan 51, Mullins 28
On Friday, the Keenan Lady Raiders defeated Mullins 51-28 to capture the Class AA girls championship.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady . to just 26 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, JaDiamond Hickman led the way with 18 points while Logan Taylor McDaniel finished the contest with 12.
Mullins was held to nine points or less in three of the four quarters.
2A Girls @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 2, 2018
Keenan 51
Mullins 28
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/hRkA0N4B6a
Gray Collegiate 58, Carvers Bay 45
Three War Eagles finished in double figures as Gray Collegiate defeated Carvers Bay 58-45 to clinch its first boys' basketball state title.
Tommy Bruner led GCA with 20 points while Juwan Gary finished the night with 13. Ty Rivers added 10 points for the War Eagles.
GCA was able to pull away late holding Carvers Bay to just three points in the final quarter. They finish the season with a 25-4 record.
2A Boys @SCHSL State Championship— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
Gray Collegiate 58
Carvers Bay 45
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/MOH6X1PeHj
Spring Valley 49, Wade Hampton 37
The Lady Vikings were able to shake off a sluggish start to come away with their first state championship since the 2014-15 season.
Taylor Lewis had 18 points in the win for Spring Valley and Ashley Williamson ended the night with 10 points.
Spring Valley's biggest lead of the night was 16 points. They finish the season with a 28-2 overall re cord.
5A Girls @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
Spring Valley 49
Wade Hampton 37
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/uH1ejAyVl9
Dorman 44, Irmo 33
Despite finishing the first half with the lead, Irmo wasn't able to keep Dorman from claiming their second straight state championship.
The Cavaliers outscored the Yellow Jackets 20-8 in the third on their way to victory.
Winston Hill led Irmo with 13 points in the loss while Trevez Caldwell and Dylan Williams each finished with six points. Irmo ends the season with a 21-8 overall record.
2018 5A Boys @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
Dorman 44
Irmo 33
Final #FinalStats@irmobasketball @DormanHoops pic.twitter.com/3WdxqB4EUJ
SATURDAY
East Clarendon 55, Timmonsville 31
East Clarendon had three players in double figures on Saturday as they cruised to a 55-31 win over Timmonsville.
Talaysia Cooper, a South Carolina target, was the top scorer for the Lady Wolverines with 18 points. Gracen Watts tallied 13 points in the victory while Caitlin Timmons ended the day with 10 points.
The Lady Wolverines finished the season with a 19-5 overall record.
1A Girls @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
East Clarendon 55
Timmonsville 31
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/CIGuIE8fPt
Hemingway 71, Ridge Spring-Monetta 59
For the second straight year, Hemingway claims the Class A boys' basketball championship with a 71-59 win.
JuJu Williams posted a double-double for the Tigers with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Darius Taylor scored 16 and Jaquan Julius ended the night with 12 points.
Jerry Tyler was the top scorer for RS-M with 20 points.
The Trojans finish the year with a 21-6 overall record.
1A Boys @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
Hemingway 71
Ridge Spring-Monetta 59
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/qrg9ZWYlut
Newberry 57, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50
With a little motivation, the Lady Bulldogs held off Ridgeland-Hardeeville with a 57-50 win over the Lady Jaguars.
Diamond Davis had 18 points for Newberry and Kelsey Felks recorded a double-double with 13 points and 23 rebounds. Zacharia Epps chipped in 12 points in the title win.
The Lady Bulldogs dedicated the win to Subrina Davis, who was recently injured in a car accident. According to head coach Melissa Miller-Mendenhall, Davis was released from the hospital Saturday morning and joined the team at Colonial Life Arena for the game.
Newberry ends the year with a 26-4 record.
3A Girls @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
Newberry 57
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/qBo8lJ8AwE
Southside 74, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 58
Four Tigers finished the contest in double figures to lead the Tigers to a 74-58 win over the Jaguars.
R.J. Campbell paced Southside with 20 points. Jamal Burke provided 15 points and 21 rebounds while Jayden Shell added 12 points. Jalon Calhoun contributed 11 in the victory.
Southside ends the year with a 23-2 record.
3A Boys @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 3, 2018
Southside 74
RIdgeland-Hardeeville 58
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/Z3LlWc9crD
North Augusta 52, Wilson 34
Amari Young's 13 points helped North Augusta 52-34.
The Lady Jackets held the Lady Tigers to just 16 points and just under 21 percent shooting from the floor in the second half.
Loyal McQueen had 10 for Wilson in the loss.
North Augusta ends the season with a 26-1 record.
4A Girls @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 4, 2018
North Augusta 52
Wilson 34
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/Q4iGrrGL1k
Ridge View 74, Wilson 70
The Blazers captured their first state championship in the final game of the night defeating Wilson 74-70.
Wayln Napper spearheaded the charge with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Malcolm Wilson added 15 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks. Crosby James-Harris led all Blazers with 20 points while Javon Anderson provided 16 points in the win.
Ridge View finishes the year with a 21-7 record.
4A Boys @SCHSL State Championship Game— That Stat Guy (@statguysc) March 4, 2018
Ridge View 74
Wilson 70
Final #FinalStats pic.twitter.com/CZz9CLtyEQ
