17-year-old arrested for loaded weapon at Columbia High School

The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.More >>
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
A man is facing attempted murder charges after pointing a weapon at his mother and crashing a car into his parents' house on Red Bank Road Feb.15, deputies say.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday morning for possession of a weapon on school property after bring a loaded handgun to Columbia High School.More >>
The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
