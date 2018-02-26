17-year-old arrested for loaded weapon at Columbia High School

Sonnett Williams, 17, was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to Columbia High School on Feb. 26. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday morning for possession of a weapon on school property after bringing a loaded handgun to Columbia High School.

Sonnett Williams was taken to the main office by a school administrator after noticing an "odor of marijuana on him," according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

After searching Williams' backpack, a .357 caliber handgun was discovered loaded with ammunition. An RCSD School Resource Officer was called and Williams was arrested.

Williams is now held in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

