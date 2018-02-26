USC tells potential students not to worry about admissions standards if they decide to protest

As students around the country stage protests and walkouts in the wake of the Parkland, FL school shooting, the University of South Carolina is telling potential students not to worry about that effecting potential admission into the school.

Seventeen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 by a former 19-year-old student, police investigators in Florida said.

The aftermath of the shooting has re-opened the debate on gun control measures in the U.S.

USC officials took to their Undergraduate Admissions Facebook page to calm the fears of students who worry that protesting might keep them from getting into the school.

"The Carolinian Creed is central to who we are and what we do, including when standing up for one's beliefs in a peaceable, civil and lawful way," the post said.

"University of South Carolina applicants and admitted students: You shouldn't be concerned about how it might impact your admissions decision."

