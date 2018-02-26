Aiken person wanted for credit card fraud

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual wanted for credit card fraud.

A victim reported that her car was broken into and her credit card was taken on Jan. 15 according to The Aiken Department of Public Safety.

She was also advised that there was an attempt to make a withdrawal from her account at a local ATM.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.