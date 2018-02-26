Aiken person wanted for credit card fraud - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Aiken person wanted for credit card fraud

Aiken person wanted for credit card fraud

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual wanted for credit card fraud. 

A victim reported that her car was broken into and her credit card was taken on Jan. 15 according to The Aiken Department of Public Safety.

She was also advised that there was an attempt to make a withdrawal from her account at a local ATM.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Frank Martin addresses Yahoo Sports report, allegations against PJ Dozier

    Frank Martin addresses Yahoo Sports report, allegations against PJ Dozier

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:12 PM EST2018-02-26 17:12:39 GMT
    (Source: TheBigSpur.com)(Source: TheBigSpur.com)
    (Source: TheBigSpur.com)(Source: TheBigSpur.com)

    Besides his postgame press conference on Saturday after losing in overtime on the road against Mississippi State, on Monday morning South Carolina head coach Frank Martin held his first formal press conference since Friday’s Yahoo Sports report on further developments of the college basketball FBI investigation. 

    More >>

    Besides his postgame press conference on Saturday after losing in overtime on the road against Mississippi State, on Monday morning South Carolina head coach Frank Martin held his first formal press conference since Friday’s Yahoo Sports report on further developments of the college basketball FBI investigation. 

    More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:10 PM EST2018-02-26 17:10:13 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Trump: Florida shooting to dominate governors meeting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-26 17:09:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly