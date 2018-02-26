FIRST ALERT: Rain and showers expected for Monday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Rain and showers expected for Monday

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
(WIS) -

A cold front moving through the Midlands this morning will be the focus for showers and rain. The front itself will help produce rain and a small disturbance rides along the front by midmorning to make it a wet ride into work and school. 

The front is moving very slowly and may just be close enough to us by evening to give another shot of showers as what appears to be a second disturbance that rides the front by 5 p.m.-7 p.m. 

In any event, clouds will stick around for much of the day before skies start to clear late.

High pressure will move in for Tuesday, however, the position of this High (to our North) will give us a Northeast wind much of the day. This could easily set up  wedge conditions for tomorrow creating low clouds, cool temperatures and areas of drizzle. 

We'll tweak the forecast later today to see if this pans out.  Look for another system that gives us a chance of showers Wednesday – Thursday. 

The cool down we spoke about last week looks like it will arrive by this weekend with more seasonable temperatures.

Forecast:

Today: Showers and areas of rain this morning then again by late afternoon.  Breezy and cool.  Highs middle 60s

Tonight:   Clouds early…skies becoming partly cloudy. Cooler, lows middle 40s.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, cool and damp.  Highs lower 60s.

Wednesday:  Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.  Highs upper 60s.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Woman says cemetery lost her father's casket

    Woman says cemetery lost her father's casket

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-02-26 10:58:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-02-26 10:58:17 GMT
    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite. (Source: Vasel Family/WRTV/CNN)The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite. (Source: Vasel Family/WRTV/CNN)

    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.

    More >>

    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.

    More >>

  • Trump: Florida shooting at top of agenda at govs meeting

    Trump: Florida shooting at top of agenda at govs meeting

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-02-26 10:49:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

  • White House takes cautious approach on North Korea overeture

    White House takes cautious approach on North Korea overeture

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-02-26 05:56:15 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-02-26 10:49:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong...(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Ivanka Trump, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, right, attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong...

    The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.

    More >>

    The White House press secretary says Trump remains committed to his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and missile programs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly