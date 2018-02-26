FIRST ALERT: Rain and showers expected for Monday

A cold front moving through the Midlands this morning will be the focus for showers and rain. The front itself will help produce rain and a small disturbance rides along the front by midmorning to make it a wet ride into work and school.

The front is moving very slowly and may just be close enough to us by evening to give another shot of showers as what appears to be a second disturbance that rides the front by 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

In any event, clouds will stick around for much of the day before skies start to clear late.



High pressure will move in for Tuesday, however, the position of this High (to our North) will give us a Northeast wind much of the day. This could easily set up wedge conditions for tomorrow creating low clouds, cool temperatures and areas of drizzle.

We'll tweak the forecast later today to see if this pans out. Look for another system that gives us a chance of showers Wednesday – Thursday.

The cool down we spoke about last week looks like it will arrive by this weekend with more seasonable temperatures.



Forecast:



Today: Showers and areas of rain this morning then again by late afternoon. Breezy and cool. Highs middle 60s



Tonight: Clouds early…skies becoming partly cloudy. Cooler, lows middle 40s.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool and damp. Highs lower 60s.



Wednesday: Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 60s.

