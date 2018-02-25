Columbia electronics thief threatened employees with a knife

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.
Police need help identifying a suspect that reportedly stole several Apple watches from the Target on Harbison Boulevard on Sunday.
Debates continue across our country on how to keep school children safe in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff in early February.
Richland Co. deputies are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.
