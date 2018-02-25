Columbia electronics thief threatened employees with a knife

The pictured suspect is wanted by police in connection with the theft of Apple watches from a Target store on Harbison Boulevard and other electronics from a nearby GameStop location. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police need help identifying a suspect that reportedly stole several Apple watches from the Target on Harbison Boulevard on Sunday.

Know this guy? He's accused of stealing multiple Apple watches from the Harbison Target today & electronics from nearby Game Stop. He told employees that he had a knife. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC w/tips. pic.twitter.com/e417oq7jFT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 26, 2018

The male can be seen in surveillance photos wearing a black hoodie and black shorts. CPD says he told employees that he had a knife on him.

The suspect also stole electronics from a GameStop nearby the Target store.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

