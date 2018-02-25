Diplo set to perform at the Music Farm

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Executives have pointed to the chain’s failed attempt to win over millennials as the cause of its woes.More >>
Executives have pointed to the chain’s failed attempt to win over millennials as the cause of its woes.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
Debates continue across our country on how to keep school children safe in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff in early February.More >>
Debates continue across our country on how to keep school children safe in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff in early February.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.More >>
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.More >>
Richland Co. deputies are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Richland Co. deputies are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.More >>
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.More >>
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.More >>
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.More >>
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>