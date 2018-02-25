A'ja Wilson will miss Gamecocks' regular season finale

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Senior and captain A'ja Wilson will miss Sunday's basketball game against the University of Tennessee due to vertigo, according to the team's official Twitter account.

#Gamecocks taking the court in Knoxville - locked in without captain A’ja Wilson today. Sending ?? back to her in Columbia to kick that vertigo! pic.twitter.com/zpA5MflRqP — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) February 25, 2018

Wilson, who missed the first game against the Tennessee Volunteers in January due to an ankle injury, was ruled out of the game as a precaution and did not make the flight with the team.

South Carolina is 2-2 against ranked opponents on the road and is on a two-game losing streak.

Wilson most recently posted a 20-point, 20-rebound game during Senior Night which was the first of its kind for the team since January of 1981.

Tipoff against the Vols is set for 4:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

