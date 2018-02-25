A'ja Wilson will miss Gamecocks' regular season finale - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A'ja Wilson will miss Gamecocks' regular season finale

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WIS) -

Senior and captain A'ja Wilson will miss Sunday's basketball game against the University of Tennessee due to vertigo, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Wilson, who missed the first game against the Tennessee Volunteers in January due to an ankle injury, was ruled out of the game as a precaution and did not make the flight with the team. 

South Carolina is 2-2 against ranked opponents on the road and is on a two-game losing streak. 

Wilson most recently posted a 20-point, 20-rebound game during Senior Night which was the first of its kind for the team since January of 1981. 

Tipoff against the Vols is set for 4:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

