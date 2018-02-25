Coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Richland County shootin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person killed in a shooting on Sunday morning. 

Tiquan Taylor, 14, of Irmo, SC, died at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road.

Two people were shot in the incident. Taylor was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this incident.  

