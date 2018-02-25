Coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House.More >>
Besides his postgame press conference on Saturday after losing in overtime on the road against Mississippi State, on Monday morning South Carolina head coach Frank Martin held his first formal press conference since Friday’s Yahoo Sports report on further developments of the college basketball FBI investigation.More >>
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
As students around the country stage protests and walkouts in the wake of the Parkland, FL school shooting, the University of South Carolina is telling potential students not to worry about that effecting potential admission into the school.More >>
A special primary election in Lexington County will decide who will fill the state house seat in District 69, a seat vacated when Rick Quinn was indicted on corruption charges.More >>
The Richland County coroner has identified the person killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
