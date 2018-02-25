Deputies investigating Sunday morning shooting that sent one to hospital

Richland Co. deputies are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened Sunday morning on the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Details are extremely limited as investigators are working to determine exactly what happened. Check back for updates.

Deputies are on scene at the 1500 block of St Andrews Rd. In reference to a shooting. One Victim has been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/V6L9KWAh2L — RCSD (@RCSD) February 25, 2018

