Coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

Tiquan Taylor, 14, was shot and killed on Sunday on Andrews Rd by an unidentified suspect. (Source: Family)

The Richland County Coroner has identified the teen killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Andrews Road.

Tiquan Taylor, 14, of Irmo, SC, died at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts.

According to police, two individuals were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on the 1400 block of Andrews Road. When officers arrived, they found a black Toyota 4-Runner parked with the doors open. Fire officials were already on scene and rendering first aid to two victims, per the incident report. Taylor and another victim were injured in the shooting. The second victim was transported to Richland Memorial for treatment.

A witness who called police described one suspect, approximately 17 years old, wearing a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts. while the other suspect was also male but wearing all camo and a hood covering his face.

Police found a silver magazine holding .40 caliber ammo in the back floorboard of the vehicle.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this incident.

Deputies are on scene at the 1500 block of St Andrews Rd. In reference to a shooting. One Victim has been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/V6L9KWAh2L — RCSD (@RCSD) February 25, 2018

