Coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Richland County shootin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tiquan Taylor, 14, was shot and killed on Sunday on Andrews Rd by an unidentified suspect. (Source: Family) Tiquan Taylor, 14, was shot and killed on Sunday on Andrews Rd by an unidentified suspect. (Source: Family)
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner has identified the teen killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Andrews Road. 

Tiquan Taylor, 14, of Irmo, SC, died at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts.

According to police, two individuals were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on the 1400 block of Andrews Road. When officers arrived, they found a black Toyota 4-Runner parked with the doors open. Fire officials were already on scene and rendering first aid to two victims, per the incident report. Taylor and another victim were injured in the shooting. The second victim was transported to Richland Memorial for treatment. 

A witness who called police described one suspect, approximately 17 years old, wearing a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts. while the other suspect was also male but wearing all camo and a hood covering his face. 

Police found a silver magazine holding .40 caliber ammo in the back floorboard of the vehicle. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this incident.  

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-02-26 20:22:15 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Trump suggests he and governors would've rushed Fla school

    Trump suggests he and governors would've rushed Fla school

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-26 20:20:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 3:19 PM EST2018-02-26 20:19:26 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly