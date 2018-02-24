Shooting simulation provides real life training

Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.More >>
Saturday night storms have killed one person in Clay County.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.More >>
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.More >>
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.More >>
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.More >>
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.More >>
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.More >>
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.More >>
Richland County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Precision Tactics, a firearm and safety defense training company to help prepare people to be physically and mentally prepared in the event of an active shooting.More >>
Richland County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Precision Tactics, a firearm and safety defense training company to help prepare people to be physically and mentally prepared in the event of an active shooting.More >>
Afghan official says at least three security personnel have been killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.More >>
Afghan official says at least three security personnel have been killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has weighed in on the ongoing drama between Dawn Staley and the University of Missouri, saying that anything less than an apology and retraction is "insult to every South Carolinian."More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has weighed in on the ongoing drama between Dawn Staley and the University of Missouri, saying that anything less than an apology and retraction is "insult to every South Carolinian."More >>