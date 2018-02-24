Shooting simulation provides real life training - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Shooting simulation provides real life training

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
(Source: precisiontacticsllc.com) (Source: precisiontacticsllc.com)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Precision Tactics, a firearm and safety defense training company, to help prepare people to be physically and mentally prepared in the event of an active shooter.

Precision Tactics provided a free simulation training at Saint John Baptist church Saturday to mimic a real-life active shooter scenario, and what to do if you’re ever in one.

The active simulation allows for people to feel the adrenaline of what it would be like if a real attack occurred by taking participants through a high-intensity scenario projected on a large screen.

Charles Christie, owner of Precision Tactics, said they want to train people they love the most and decrease the loss of life in the event of an attack.

“This is as close to the real thing as you’re going to get," Christie said. "Especially for security teams at churches which is a big thing right now, we want them to be tacitly aware and we want them to be able to handle the situation at a tactical advantage of how am I supposed to interact?”

They start with the basics, by going over grip trigger control, target acquisition, and "shoot, don’t shoot" situations to help people understand when to apply force and to correctly use the firearm.

Golie Augustus, who attended Saturday's event said, “We’re not living in the same society we once lived in many years ago. Things are changing rapidly and we need to take more of a proactive approach.”

What makes this training different from others is that it allows for people to feel the emotional and mental response that would happen given the situation.

Jacques Gilliam also participated in Saturday's event and said, “It was definitely a stressful experience cause I don’t shoot guns but I definitely approve of them in a safety way.”

The company believes in training anyone with a firearm to be safe and responsible in a high-intensity situation.

“We got to make sure that our training reflects real-world situations," Augustus said. "We can stand at a target and fire as many rounds as we want to in the chest of a target, but what’s going to happen when your adrenaline hits the flow during real-world situations. Are we going to be as accurate?”

Christie says they are the only company to offer this type of training and is available for armed and unarmed security teams.

Training services may make you eligible for discounts on insurance.

For more information click here https://www.precisiontacticsllc.com/

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-24 15:35:23 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:15 AM EST2018-02-25 06:15:55 GMT
    The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

  • NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:36 AM EST2018-02-24 09:36:41 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:15 AM EST2018-02-25 06:15:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...

    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.

    More >>

    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.

    More >>

  • Trump says he's eyeing Veterans' Day for military parade

    Trump says he's eyeing Veterans' Day for military parade

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-02-25 03:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:37 AM EST2018-02-25 05:37:17 GMT
    (Source: White House)(Source: White House)

    The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.

    More >>

    The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly