Gov. McMaster: Anything short of apology from Missouri is 'an insult to every South Carolinian'

Gov. Henry McMaster has weighed in on the ongoing drama between Dawn Staley and the University of Missouri, saying that anything less than an apology and retraction is "insult to every South Carolinian."

Anything short of a full retraction & apology from @SEC and @Mizzou is an insult to every South Carolinian. @dawnstaley is GOLD MEDAL role model for our daughters and sons. We stand with Dawn. #TeamSC ???? — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 24, 2018

Missouri's athletic director, Jim Sterk, recently said that he believes that Staley, who coaches the women's basketball team at the University of South Carolina, instigated and encouraged a hostile environment for the visiting team that, according to Sterk, involved racial slurs and fans spitting on players.

Staley has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Sterk and Missouri seeking $75,000 in damages.

For continuing coverage of this and other stories, stick with WIS News 10!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.