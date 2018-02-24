TD Bank in Irmo robbed at gunpoint by two men

Two men robbed the TD Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo on Saturday afternoon. (Source: Irmo Police Department)

Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the TD Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

According to Irmo Police, two men entered the bank with handguns drawn and demanded money before leaving in a grey four-door vehicle. The robbery occurred at 12:50 p.m. as the bank was just preparing to close.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

