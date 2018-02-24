Midlands organization puts on its first art workshop for veterans

Giving veterans a creative outlet. That was the push behind a free workshop held by a Midlands organization.

Saturday in Richland County, "Arts Access South Carolina" helped host about 12 veterans and their family members to a day of painting. The event was held at the Richland County Adult Activity Center.

Organization leaders say they wanted to help incorporate WIS' "Year of the veteran" theme into the first of other services they plan to provide for vets.

Veterans who attended say the painting is more than just something to do.

"If you just sit, you start reminiscing of the times and it's really not the good times, it was some of the bad times, but now your mind is focused somewhere else and you don't think about the past, going on to the future," says Roslyn Peterson who served during Desert Storm.

Arts Access South Carolina says the plan on putting on another event for veterans next month. They say it will be held at Allen University. If you're a veteran or know someone who is and would like to participate, click here to find out more.

