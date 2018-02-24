Deputies investigating after man is injured in Gaston shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies investigating after man is injured in Gaston shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
GASTON, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was injured in a Friday night shooting in Gaston.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Treemount Lane.   

Deputies say the man who was injured was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. WIS will continue to bring the latest details as they become available. 

