Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle crash as 31-year-old Gaston man

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
The coroner identified 31-year-old Dana Craig Merritt of Gaston as the victim.
The collision happened at about 1 a.m.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle traveling east on Dunbar Road ran off the roadway and hit a ditch before hitting a tree.
The driver of the motorcycle died from injuries they received in the collision at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
