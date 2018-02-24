Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle crash as 31-year-old Gas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle crash as 31-year-old Gaston man

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

The coroner identified 31-year-old Dana Craig Merritt of Gaston as the victim. 

The collision happened at about 1 a.m.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle traveling east on Dunbar Road ran off the roadway and hit a ditch before hitting a tree.

The driver of the motorcycle died from injuries they received in the collision at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

