Lexington gas station closed after car crashed into gas pump

The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.More >>
Afghan official says at least three security personnel have been killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.More >>
The indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges could have political implications beyond his office.More >>
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lexington County early Saturday morning.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
A gas station in Lexington is closed until further notice due to a car crashing into a gas pump.More >>
