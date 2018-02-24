Lexington gas station closed after car crashed into gas pump

A gas station in Lexington is closed until further notice due to a car crashing into a gas pump.

Lexington Police said the incident happened at the Sunoco gas station located at 1107 Main Street Saturday morning.

No one was injured, fortunately.

Lexington County Fire Department responded to the scene along with Lexington PD.

The Sunoco on West Main Street is closed until further notice due to a gas leak from a collision involving a gas pump. There were no injuries in the collision. @CountyLex Fire Service on scene. pic.twitter.com/uxgysp9XKo — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 24, 2018

