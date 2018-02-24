Lexington gas station closed after car crashed into gas pump - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington gas station closed after car crashed into gas pump

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lexington Police) (Source: Lexington Police)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A gas station in Lexington is closed until further notice due to a car crashing into a gas pump.

Lexington Police said the incident happened at the Sunoco gas station located at 1107 Main Street Saturday morning.

No one was injured, fortunately.

Lexington County Fire Department responded to the scene along with Lexington PD.

