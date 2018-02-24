Lexington Police searching for missing woman recently released from doctor's care

Lexington Police are searching for a missing woman who was recently released from a doctor’s care facility and has been off her medication for about 24 hours.

Rachel Michelle Massengale was last seen leaving her home located at 316 Beltrees Drive in Lexington on foot. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Massengale was last seen wearing a black and white knee-high dress with large earrings. Officers say she was recently released from a doctor’s care facility in Traveler’s Rest, SC. She does take medication and has been off her prescription for about 24 hours.

Massengale has left her home before in the past and traveled to Pickens, SC in a cab to stay with relatives.

Anyone who may have seen Massengale is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at (803) 359-6260.

