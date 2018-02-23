CPD: Shooting at apartment complex could be conflict between two groups

Police are asking for help identifying a van carrying two shooters and a driver that fired shots at Latimer Manor Apartments on Feb. 21. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police need help identifying a van that carried two male shooters and a driver that fired shots at Latimer Manor Apartments on Feb. 21.

While no one was injured, the shots damaged at least two homes and a vehicle in the 100 block of Lorick Circle.

CPD does not believe the shooting to be random and says that a conflict between two groups was the motive behind it.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

