Dollar General robber wanted in 20 different jurisdictions arrested

Ron Houser, 41, is wanted in 20 different jurisdictions for multiple crimes including the armed robbery of three different Dollar General stores in the Kershaw County area. (Source: Union County (NC) Sheriff's Office)

A man wanted for robbing numerous Dollar General stores in the North Carolina and South Carolina areas was arrested on Thursday, according to Kershaw County deputies.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says that Ron Luclaire Houser matched the description of the suspect of multiple armed robberies of area Dollar General stores on Roseborough Road in Lugoff, SC on Dec. 4, 2016, on Jefferson Davis Highway in East Camden, SC on Oct. 15, 2017, and on Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Jan. 21.

Kershaw County officials coordinated with departments from both sides of the state line who were also searching for a suspect that matched the same description for other incidents, which totaled 20 different jurisdictions having Houser, 41, as the suspect.

A police officer in Locust, NC that recognized Houser's vehicle spotted it backed in at the front of a Dollar General store in Locust. After obtaining its information, Houser's whereabouts were quickly uncovered. Houser had previously served 19 years in prison for armed robberies in the past and was released from prison in 2015.

Houser was identified in a lineup by the victim of the most recent Dollar General robbery in Kershaw County.

KCSO investigators traveled to North Carolina and assisted Stallings, NC police in the arrest of Houser and searched his vehicle and home.

Houser is incarcerated in North Carolina with a $401,000 bond with several other law enforcement agencies placing holds on him.

