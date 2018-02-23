Six people arrested, more than 28 pounds of drugs seized in joint investigation

A joint investigation in the Midlands led to more than 28 pounds of illicit drugs being seized and landed six people in jail.

The suspects have been identified a United States Attorney as Endira Torres, Devon Tremain Thomas, Matias Castro Hernandez, Leslie Geraldene Gutierrez, Alan Alberto Maldonado-Dominguez, and Luis Antonio Cruz-Gonzales. All of the suspects face charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. They each appeared for bond hearings this week in Columbia and all remain in federal custody.

Officials say more than sixteen pounds of methamphetamine, nine pounds of heroin, and three pounds of fentanyl were seized by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in this case, including the DEA Columbia Provisional Task Force, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

All of the people charged in this case is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

