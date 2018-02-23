Lawsuit: Midlands chiropractor forced sex, Scientology on female employee

A Midlands chiropractor is being sued by a former employee who alleges he sexually harassed her and made inappropriate sexual advances towards her among other things.

The lawsuit was filed by a 25-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe. In it, Doe alleges she was the victim of sexual assault, trauma, and continuous sexual abuse by her boss, Joseph Barton on multiple occasions.

The allegations stem from late 2016 through the summer of 2017 when Barton worked as a chiropractor and Doe was a receptionist at Midlands Physical Medicine on Hardscrabble Road in Columbia.

The lawsuit says Barton sent sexually explicit text messages to Doe, touched her inappropriately in the workplace, forced her to engage in sexual acts with him and if she did not, he threatened to fire her. Doe also alleges that Barton tried to get her to convert to Scientology.

Doe was eventually fired and claims it was in part due to the fact that Barton’s wife discovered he was financially supporting Doe, who is a single mother.

Joseph Barton, Kevin Burnham, a Physician Assistant at the clinic, and Midlands Physical Medicine, LLC are all named as defendants in the suit.

Arthur Aiken, one of the attorney’s representing the defendants tells WIS, “we dispute the facts alleged in the Complaint and that this case will be vigorously defended.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.