Lawsuit: Midlands chiropractor forced sex, Scientology on female employee

Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
Hundreds of people – some from nearby, others from far away – journeyed to Fort Jackson National Cemetery Friday morning to send off a man most of them didn't even know.More >>
A Midlands chiropractor is being sued by a former employee who alleges he sexually harassed her and made inappropriate sexual advances towards her among other things.More >>
A man wanted for robbing "numerous" Dollar General stores in the North Carolina and South Carolina areas was arrested on Thursday, according to Kershaw County deputies.More >>
A joint investigation in the Midlands led to more than 28 pounds of illicit drugs being seized and landed six people in jail.More >>
A student at Fairfield Middle School has been charged for making threats to the school, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A woman driving a vehicle near the White House hit a security barrier.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested Corrections Officer Marcus Diamond for assaulting an inmate.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
