SPOTTED: A mammoth tortoise on Two Notch Road is with a man and not a hare

A viewer sent us a photo of this mammoth reptile hanging out on Two Notch Road. A hare was not spotted nearby. (Source: WIS viewer)

The photos were taken on Friday near the Walmart on Two Notch Road. I

Meanwhile, several viewers have stated the tortoise is there with a man claiming to be raising money for his rescue. Other viewers have said the tortoises' owner was raising money to save wild animals.

We also offer the difference between turtle and tortoise, which is:

Tortoises and turtles are both reptiles from the order of Testudines but in different classification families. The major difference between the two is that tortoises dwell on land, while turtles live in the water some or nearly all of the time.

